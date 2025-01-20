Notre Dame Head Coach On Growing Up a Wrestling Fan, Says He Attended Several WrestleManias

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman says he’s long been a wrestling fan and has attended a number of WrestleManias with James Laurinaitis. James, the son of Joe Laurinaitis (aka Road Warrior Animal), is the linebackers coach at Ohio State and Freeman spoke at a media event ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game about his wrestling fandom and connecting with James at Ohio State.

“I grew up a wrestling fan, and he came in the year after I got to Ohio State,” Freeman recalled (h/t to Fightful). “When I found out the son of the Animal was coming in, I was a fan, I was a wrestling fan. We did go to a lot of WrestleManias together, I can’t remember how many. But now my kids are fans. If we can get to a wrestling event and I can take my kids there, we try to.”

He continued, “We went to one in Chicago, I can’t remember when it was, a couple months ago. It might have been before the season, but we went to a Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago. I grew up watching, I liked it, I don’t know, the characters. I think at different phases, you enjoy different things. When I was young, everything was real. You ended up idolizing the Hulk Hogans and Ultimate Warriors and all those guys, and then as I got to go to some WrestleManias with James, you got to know some of the people, and now it’s about seeing your kids happy, and if my kids want to go wrestling, as a father, I will try to do that.”

Notre Dame and Ohio State play each other in the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight.