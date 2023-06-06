NSW Larry D’s Hall Of Fame Bash Results: Larry & Moose Tag In Main Event, More

New South Wrestling held NSW Larry D’s Hall Of Fame Bash on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the Lawrenceburg, Kentucky show per Cagematch.net:

* Brian Pillman Jr. def. Carson Drake

* Berto def. Tyler Lee

* Marcus Johnson def. Gaston LaRue

* New South Upstart Women’s Championship Match: Arie Alexander def. Reese Ramone

* Myron Reed def. Corey Sparks

* Gaston LaRue, Omega & The New Era def. Evil Nate, Icon Lee, Matt Atreya & Misery

* New South X Division Championship Match: Marty Clay def. Adam Swayze

* New South Heavyweight Championship Match: Lord Crewe def. Anthony Catena

* Jordan Kage fought Larry D to a no-contest.

* Larry D & Moose def. Jordan Kage & Matty Ice