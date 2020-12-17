WWE News: #1 Contender’s Match Set For First NXT UK Of 2021, Stock Leaps to Six-Month High

WWE has announced a #1 Contender’s match for the first episode of NXT UK to air in 2021. On Thursday’s show it was announced that Piper Niven and Jinny will face off to determine the top contender for Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Championship:

IN THREE WEEKS! Who will earn the right to challenge @Kay_Lee_Ray for the #NXTUK Women's Championship?@JinnyCouture battles @viperpiperniven after weeks of vicious attacks and stinging words! pic.twitter.com/QMcnSMMOm2 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 17, 2020

– WWE’s stock jumped on Thursday to mark a six-month high point. The stock closed at $47.49, up $1.96 (4.3%) from the previous close. This is the best closing price since it ended the day at $48.19 on June 8th. The market as a whole was up 0.49% on the day.