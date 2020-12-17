wrestling / News

WWE News: #1 Contender’s Match Set For First NXT UK Of 2021, Stock Leaps to Six-Month High

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 1-7-20

WWE has announced a #1 Contender’s match for the first episode of NXT UK to air in 2021. On Thursday’s show it was announced that Piper Niven and Jinny will face off to determine the top contender for Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Championship:

– WWE’s stock jumped on Thursday to mark a six-month high point. The stock closed at $47.49, up $1.96 (4.3%) from the previous close. This is the best closing price since it ended the day at $48.19 on June 8th. The market as a whole was up 0.49% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading