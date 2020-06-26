UPDATED: WWE Talent Not Told Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Number of Positive Tests Increased From Yesterday

UPDATE: Fightful reports that WWE talent have contacted them anonymously stated they aren’t even sure how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 and who the people that did test positive are. One reportedly asked Fightful how many tests were rumored because they would “know better than them.” The roster reportedly hasn’t even been given an approximate number of tests. This is a difference from three months ago when WWE provided the name of the infected individual, how it was contracted and how the person was doing in an internal memo.

Main roster wrestlers are said to be upset with how the situation is being handled, with one adding they wished WWE would do testing after the tapings. Another was worried about Kayla Braxton, who has the virus for the second time.

Multiple NXT wrestlers had to be tested again after “being exposed to somebody positive,” but they tested negative. There has been concern about gatherings among wrestlers as the rumored numbers are high. There were still some people at the Performance Center who are not required to come in for testing before this week.

NXT PC talent were sent a memo yesterday at 9 AM that read: “Per Vince, ALL Talent are needed for TV on Friday & Saturday. Please go to PC by 10:30 AM TODAY for drive-through COVID testing. if you took test yesterday, you don’t need to today. If you are in high level storyline, you will be off camera. Thanks. **IMPORTANT: after test, you will need to remain ISOLATED AND QUARANTINED until after the TV tapings.”

Many talent missed the deadline and are waiting for a new location as of 5 PM yesterday. Those who were tested yesterday still don’t have their results back. Several NXT and PC talent were planning to skip this week’s tapings after the second test, which was only affirmed by the other positive tests later on. However, they were ‘urged’ to come in even though they weren’t okay with doing it.

Original: As we previously reported, WWE was hit with multiple people testing positive for COVID-19, including Renee Young, Kayla Braxton and producers Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble. In spite of that, they still plan to move forward with tonight’s Smackdown taping, which will being at 12 PM ET today. There are also plans to tape tomorrow.

PWInsider reports that WWE is still receiving positive test results and the number has went up since yesterday. There is said to be concern among everyone at every level of the company that was at the WWE Performance Center.

Some wrestlers have been talking about those in the locker room who have been out at bars and social gatherings, as well as posting about it on social media, even after WWE began to tell them about the positive tests.