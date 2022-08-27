wrestling / News

NWA 74 Night 1 Pre-Show Livestream Is Now Online

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

The livestream of the night one pre-show for NWA 74 is now online and will include three matches. The main show begins at 8 PM ET from the Chase in St. Louis. The matches on the pre-show include:

* The Pope vs. Rodney Mack
* Luke Hawx vs. VSK
* The Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh

