NWA 75 Location Announced By Billy Corgan

Billy Corgan is keeping the NWA’s anniversary events in St. Louis, announcing the city as the home of next year’s NWA 75. Corgan announced on tonight’s NWA 74 night two PPV that the show will return to St. Louis for next year’s anniversary show, though a date was not named.

NWA used St. Louis not only for this weekend’s NWA 74, but also last year’s NWA 73 and Empowerrr PPVs.