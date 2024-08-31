NWA News: Tonight’s NWA 76 Likely to Sell Out, New York Events Set For Next Month

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s NWA 76 event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena is likely to sell out.

– NWA will have its first event in New York City since Billy Corgan took over next month. It happens on September 27 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Academy in Glendale, Queens at 7:30 PM. It will serve as a fundraiser for the school. 300 tickets were made available and only 60 are left. Talents announced include Thom Latimer, Kenzie Paige, Natalia Markova, Aron Stevens, Bryan Idol, The Slimeballz, Wrecking Ball Legursky and more.

– NWA will also debut in Huntington Station, Long Island on September 28. You can find tickets here.