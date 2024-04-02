wrestling / News

NWA 76 Set for 2300 Arena in Philadelphia in August

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA 76 August 31 2024 Image Credit: NWA

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced today that the company is returning to Philadelphia for the promotion’s 76th anniversary. NWA 76 will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 31. Tickets are now available at NWA’s website.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA 76, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading