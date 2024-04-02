wrestling / News
NWA 76 Set for 2300 Arena in Philadelphia in August
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced today that the company is returning to Philadelphia for the promotion’s 76th anniversary. NWA 76 will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 31. Tickets are now available at NWA’s website.
The rumors are true. We'll see you in Philadelphia.
🎟️https://t.co/yWysZfdt0E pic.twitter.com/nurZvpgfvO
— NWA (@nwa) April 2, 2024
