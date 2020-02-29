NWA Alum Killer Tim Brooks Enters Hospice Care

Killer Tim Brooks, known for his runs in the NWA as well as WCCW and more, has reportedly entered hospice care. The Cauliflower Alley Club posted to Twitter noting that Brooks entered into hospice on Friday morning. The Waxahachie Sun in Texas reported earlier this month that Brooks has been fighting intestinal over the past year; there was a benefit held for him on the 8th to help deal with the medical expenses.

The 72 year-old wrestling veteran held the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship alongside Roddy Piper in 1978 and 1979 and is a former WCCW Television Champion, NWA Texas Heavyweight Champion, and three-time NWA Texas Tag Team Champion. He held the latter title with Stan Hanson, Leroy Brown and Stan Stasiak in his various reigns.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Brooks.