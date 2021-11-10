NWA Announces Clash of the Titles II For December

The NWA has announced that they will run Clash of the Titles II this December, although an exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. The social media event features fans voting on which NWA title is their favorite. The first Clash of the Titles saw NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win.

According to NWA Gold:

“Clash of the Titles” is a thirty-two belt tournament fought under single elimination rules over five rounds. The initial first round titles will be selected by active members of the #NWAFam who will be offering up eight championships apiece for your consideration. These belts will go head-to-head in fan polls on Instagram, Facebook and the Alliance Wrestling website lasting only one day each, with the winning belt being announced the next day alongside the new pairing. At the end of the tournament, one title will be declared the winner – and the GOAT of all National Wrestling Alliance championships.

So what *does* make a championship the Greatest of All Time?That’s entirely up to you as the voters. It could be the design, the colour, the shape, the memories you attach to it, the talent who held it, or anything else. You’ll be deciding collectively as members of the NWA family.

Around sixteen months ago, in the early days of this account, NWA GOLD offered up a thirty-two belt elimination tournament to find the greatest belt in @nwa history. While it may not be surprising that the #tenpoundsofgold version of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship won that tournament, what may surprise you is that it won it just by a nose – or a domed globe, if you will.

In the end of 2021, “Clash of the Titles” returns for your viewing pleasure. With new brackets, new rules and new titles, your votes will once again determine which title is currently considered by NWA fans to be the greatest championship belt in the history of the National Wrestling Alliance. Will Sweet Charlotte defend her spot on top of the heap? Will Big Gold step up and knock her off? Or will one of the other beautiful straps win the day?