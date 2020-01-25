wrestling / News
NWA Announces Crockett Cup PPV Event for April
January 24, 2020 | Posted by
– During today’s NWA Hard Times pay-per-view event, the National Wrestling Alliance announced the return of the Crockett Cup for April. This will be NWA’s next PPV event. You can check out the reveal and announcement below.
The venue and details for the next Crockett Cup event have not yet been revealed. You can also check out 411mania’s ongoing results for the Hard Times event RIGHT HERE.
IM AFRAID…I'VE GOT SOME BREAKING NEWS!@StuBennett announces @nwa's next PPV is April 2020!
The Crockett Cup!#NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/1o9S0xhy8Q
— NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020
