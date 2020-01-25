wrestling / News

NWA Announces Crockett Cup PPV Event for April

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Crockett Cup NWA

– During today’s NWA Hard Times pay-per-view event, the National Wrestling Alliance announced the return of the Crockett Cup for April. This will be NWA’s next PPV event. You can check out the reveal and announcement below.

The venue and details for the next Crockett Cup event have not yet been revealed. You can also check out 411mania’s ongoing results for the Hard Times event RIGHT HERE.

