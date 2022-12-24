wrestling / News
NWA Announces Date & Location For Nuff Said PPV
December 23, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA’s next PPV is Nuff Said, and it will take place in February. The NWA announced on Friday that the PPV is set for Tampa, Florida on February 11th with ticket information and other details to be announced “soon.”
The company’s last PPV was NWA Hard Times, which took place on November 11th in New Orleans and saw Tyrus win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.
🚨BREAKING NEWS! The NWA NUFF SAID live on pay-per-view event is coming to you February 11, 2023, from Tampa, Florida!!! Tickets and details to be announced soon — stay tuned!! #nuffsaid @tyrussmash #nwapowerrr #nwawrestling pic.twitter.com/w5iFaQHQ1K
— NWA (@nwa) December 23, 2022
