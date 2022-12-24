wrestling / News

NWA Announces Date & Location For Nuff Said PPV

December 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Nuff Said Image Credit: NWA

The NWA’s next PPV is Nuff Said, and it will take place in February. The NWA announced on Friday that the PPV is set for Tampa, Florida on February 11th with ticket information and other details to be announced “soon.”

The company’s last PPV was NWA Hard Times, which took place on November 11th in New Orleans and saw Tyrus win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

