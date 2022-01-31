wrestling / News

NWA Announces Details For 2022 Crockett Cup, Tickets On Sale Friday

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Crockett Cup 2020 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced details for the 2022 Crockett Cup, which happens on March 19-20 at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. There will be sixteen teams. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET. The teams announced so far include:

* La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf)
* The Briscoe Brothers
* British Invasion (Doug Williams & Nick Aldis)
* Strictly Business (Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis)

