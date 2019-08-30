NWA Announces Details For Atlanta TV Tapings

– The NWA is set to begin tapings for their new TV series in Atlanta late next month, and details on the taping have been announced. The tapings will take place on September 30th and October 1st at the GPB Studios, and the details are below:

If you’ve watched #TenPoundsOfGold since it’s debut in 2017, you’ve been taken into the lives and careers of the men wrestling for and holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It’s what brought this special unfiltered edition of Ten Pounds Of Gold with Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes.

>Atlanta TV Pricing and Details

Atlanta VIP goes on sale this coming Tuesday at 9am ET for email subscribers. You’ll get an email at 9am with the ticket link for both Sept 30th and October 1st events at the GPB Studios. Pricing is as follows

VIP is $100 per day.

Early Entry to pick your seats

Choice of Special Edition Poster or Atlanta Event T-Shirt (if you attend both days, you can choose each day)

Special Atlanta event pin

Post-Show Meet and Greet with NWA Talents Nick Aldis, Kamille, Eli Drake, Allysin Kay & NWA President Billy Corgan

General Admission is $30 per day

Guaranteed admission to the event each day

No Meet & Greets or Merchandise included

If you have any questions about these packages, please email [email protected]