wrestling / News
NWA Announces Hard Times as January PPV Title
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– The NWA has a name for their January PPV: Hard Times. The company announced during tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr that Hard Times will take place on January 24th, 2020. As you can see in the below tweet, the show will see the crowning of a new NWA Television Champion and will air via FITE TV.
The last NWA Television Championship was part of NWA Southern All-Star Wrestling from 2013 through 2016.
HARD TIMES is coming on January 24th!
See the return of The NWA TV Title and the crowning of a new champion on @FiteTV.
Tickets on sale this Friday!https://t.co/NikePbW096 pic.twitter.com/z40cbv0lNQ
— NWA (@nwa) December 17, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana Discuss NWA Powerrr Profitability, Wanting to Keep Control of Product, Not Needing Network TV Deal, AEW’s TV Deal
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around
- Eric Bischoff On Whose Idea It Was For Madusa To Bring WWF Women’s Title to Nitro, When The Idea Was Finalized
- Saudi Arabian Journalist On Country’s Reaction To WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Match