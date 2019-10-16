wrestling / News

NWA Announces Into the Fire PPV For December

October 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 70th Anniversary Show

– The NWA is headed back to PPV for the first time since April. During this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, the company announced that they will hold Into the Fire on December 14th from Atlanta, Georgia.

This is the company’s first PPV since the Crockett Cup back on April 27th. No matches have yet been announced. Tickets go on sale Friday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA Into the Fire, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading