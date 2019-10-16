wrestling / News
NWA Announces Into the Fire PPV For December
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– The NWA is headed back to PPV for the first time since April. During this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, the company announced that they will hold Into the Fire on December 14th from Atlanta, Georgia.
This is the company’s first PPV since the Crockett Cup back on April 27th. No matches have yet been announced. Tickets go on sale Friday.
NWA Presents
INTO THE 🔥🔥🔥
LIVE ON PPV
12/14/19
Tickets on Sale on Friday
Sign up for ticket links https://t.co/ZPTySE5pZ0 pic.twitter.com/sh1wdyNskC
— NWA (@nwa) October 15, 2019
