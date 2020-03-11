NWA Announces National Title Match, Four Teams For NWA Crockett Cup

The NWA has announced the National Title match and four teams for the NWA Crockett Cup. The company announced on Tuesday that Aron Stevens will defend his title against Trevor Murdoch at the show. In addition, the Rock N’ Roll Express, Villain Enterprises (Brody King & Flip Gordon), Rey Horus & Flamita, and Royce Isaacs & Thomas Latimer will be participants in the tournament.

Thunder Rose will also defend the NWA Women’s Championship at the show, with her opponent to be announced on next week’s NWA Powerrr.

The show takes place on April 19th in Atlanta, Georgia.