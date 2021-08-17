wrestling / News

NWA Sets New Women’s Invitational Cup, Tag Team Title Tournament Competitors at NWA EmPowerrr

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ThunderKitty NWA EmPowerrr

Another entrant is set for the Women’s Invitational Cup at NWA EmPowerrr. The NWA announced on Monday that ThunderKitty will be part of the 10-woman gauntlet battle royal at the all-women’s PPV, with the winner of the match earning an NWA Women’s Championship match at NWA 73 the next night.

ThunderKitty is a regular for IWA Mid-South and has also worked for GCW, OVW, and more. She joins Masha Slamovich, Tootie Lynn, Debbie Malenko, Jamie Senegal, Jennacide, Lady Frost, Bianca Carelli, and Chelsea Green as participants in the match.

In addition, the company announced that Velvet & KiLynn King will be part of the NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. The team joins The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) and Heel on Heels as competitors in the tournament to crown new champions.

NWA EmPowerrr takes place on August 28th in St. Louis, Missouri.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Empowerrr, ThunderKitty, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading