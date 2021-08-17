NWA Sets New Women’s Invitational Cup, Tag Team Title Tournament Competitors at NWA EmPowerrr

Another entrant is set for the Women’s Invitational Cup at NWA EmPowerrr. The NWA announced on Monday that ThunderKitty will be part of the 10-woman gauntlet battle royal at the all-women’s PPV, with the winner of the match earning an NWA Women’s Championship match at NWA 73 the next night.

ThunderKitty is a regular for IWA Mid-South and has also worked for GCW, OVW, and more. She joins Masha Slamovich, Tootie Lynn, Debbie Malenko, Jamie Senegal, Jennacide, Lady Frost, Bianca Carelli, and Chelsea Green as participants in the match.

In addition, the company announced that Velvet & KiLynn King will be part of the NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. The team joins The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) and Heel on Heels as competitors in the tournament to crown new champions.

NWA EmPowerrr takes place on August 28th in St. Louis, Missouri.

A classic event like #RaceToTheChase needs classic competition! We're pleased to announce @KittyThunders has entered the NWA #EMPOWERRR Women's Invitational! Wrestling since 1946 & 100 years young, 'Thunder' Kitty LaFleur is the definition of class!https://t.co/8yMwjeKZIZ pic.twitter.com/J15QAogBwV — NWA (@nwa) August 17, 2021