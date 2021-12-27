NWA Announces PowerrrTrip Special For February

The NWA has announced that they will return to Kentucky on February 12 for a new special event called Powerrrtrip. The event happens at Valor Hall in Oak Grove. It will be held in conjunction with Tried-N-True Productions, who have worked with NWA in the past. The two most recently worked together on By Any Means Necessary back on October 24. The special will be aired in two parts on NWA Powerrr.

The NWA & Tried-N-True are coming BACK to Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY for NWA: POWERRRTRIP!⚡ DON'T miss out! Tickets go on sale Tuesday at Noon and last time the front row sold out in minutes! 🎟 Many more announcements to come! Including many of your #NWAPowerrr favorites.💥 pic.twitter.com/PskQPpqImo — NWA (@nwa) December 27, 2021