NWA Announces PowerrrTrip Special For February

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Powerrrtrip

The NWA has announced that they will return to Kentucky on February 12 for a new special event called Powerrrtrip. The event happens at Valor Hall in Oak Grove. It will be held in conjunction with Tried-N-True Productions, who have worked with NWA in the past. The two most recently worked together on By Any Means Necessary back on October 24. The special will be aired in two parts on NWA Powerrr.

