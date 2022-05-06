wrestling / News
NWA Announces Television Title Match For Alwayz Ready
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has announced its World Television Championship match for next month’s Alwayz Ready show. The company announced on Thursday that Tyrus will defend his title against Mims at the June 11th PPV, which will take place in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mims earned the title shot by completing the Tyrus Slam Challenge on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr.
The match is the first announced for the show.
🎟🔥 https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz! BIG first #AlwayzReady match announcement! Big Strong Mims gets a shot at the World TV Championship after slamming @PlanetTyrus on #NWAPowerrr!
💥 NWA returns to #Knoxville LIVE on PPV June 11!
🎟 https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz!
📺 https://t.co/o2NFdsOPml pic.twitter.com/2pp0UEPUf4
— NWA (@nwa) May 5, 2022
