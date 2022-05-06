NWA Announces Television Title Match For Alwayz Ready

The NWA has announced its World Television Championship match for next month’s Alwayz Ready show. The company announced on Thursday that Tyrus will defend his title against Mims at the June 11th PPV, which will take place in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mims earned the title shot by completing the Tyrus Slam Challenge on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr.

The match is the first announced for the show.