NWA Announces Tickets on Sale for Upcoming TV Tapings

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that tickets are now on sale for the upcoming TV tapings for September 30 and October 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out all the details below.

The National Wrestling Alliance is excited to bring back Studio Wrestling to the world and it kicks off in Atlanta, GA on 9/30 & 10/1. See Billy Corgan’s announcement of these shows here. Tickets are now available with the show time at 7pm each day. Doors at 6pm.

VIP is $100 per day.

Early Entry to pick your seats

Choice of Special Edition Poster or Atlanta Event T-Shirt (if you attend both days, you can choose each day)

Special Atlanta event pin

Post-Show Meet and Greet with NWA Talents Nick Aldis, Kamille, Eli Drake, Allysin Kay & NWA President Billy Corgan

General Admission is $30 per day (SOLD OUT FOR BOTH DAYS – Check back soon for added seats)

Guaranteed admission to the event each day

No Meet & Greets or Merchandise included

If you have any questions about these packages, please email [email protected]