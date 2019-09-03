wrestling / News
NWA Announces Tickets on Sale for Upcoming TV Tapings
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that tickets are now on sale for the upcoming TV tapings for September 30 and October 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out all the details below.
The National Wrestling Alliance is excited to bring back Studio Wrestling to the world and it kicks off in Atlanta, GA on 9/30 & 10/1. See Billy Corgan’s announcement of these shows here. Tickets are now available with the show time at 7pm each day. Doors at 6pm.
VIP is $100 per day.
Early Entry to pick your seats
Choice of Special Edition Poster or Atlanta Event T-Shirt (if you attend both days, you can choose each day)
Special Atlanta event pin
Post-Show Meet and Greet with NWA Talents Nick Aldis, Kamille, Eli Drake, Allysin Kay & NWA President Billy Corgan
General Admission is $30 per day (SOLD OUT FOR BOTH DAYS – Check back soon for added seats)
Guaranteed admission to the event each day
No Meet & Greets or Merchandise included
If you have any questions about these packages, please email [email protected]
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Triple H Saying that CM Punk’s Butt Was Too Big & Soft, Creative Not Being Behind Punk as Champion
- Tony Khan Weighs in on Kylie Rae’s Release, AEW on TNT Series Name, Kenny Omega’s Loss to PAC, CM Punk Not Being At All Out
- Will Ospreay Asks Adam Cole If They’re Cool After Britt Baker Beats Up Bea Priestley, Cole Responds
- Baron Corbin Mocks ‘Dumb Smarks’ Over Chris Jericho’s AEW Title Win