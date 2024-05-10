NWA Reportedly Bringing Back Mid-America Heavyweight Championship

The NWA is reportedly set to bring back the classic Mid-America Heavyweight Championship next month. PWInsider has confirmed that the company will be reviving the title at their Back to the Territories TV taping on June 1st in Knoxville, Tennessee. The plan is to have representives from the company’s various “territory” promotions compete to crown the new champion, who would then travel to the promotions to defend it.

The NWA counts Exodus Pro, NWA Chicago, NWA Southeast – Joe Cazana Promotions, FTW, NWA Kross Fire Wrestling and World League Wrestling as its territories and all will be represented at the taping.

The original Mid-America Heavyweight Championship was insititute in 1957 and run until 1987. Its lineage includes champions like Randy Savage, Buddy Rogers, Harley Race, Buddy Landell, Bob Armstrong, Tommy Rich, Jerry Lawler, Jackie Fargo, Bobby Eaton, Jeff Jarrett, Tracy Smothers, and more.