NWA Carnyland Episode 2 Recap: Rumors Fly Over an Announcement, Heat 101 Lessons

* This week’s Carnyland kicks off with the NWA’s schedule of shows, then cuts to Joe Galli hyping the debut of Girl Powerrr on Friday.

* We then cut to a rainbow over mountains and a welcome from Billy Corgan, who knows fans are looking for the clarity and where we are. Some are just visiting, cynical; others are hoping to become citizens. Their gates are open and they’re just breaking ground on this land. There will be things you’ll like and others you hate, but all of us will build this land together. There are many questions, and he doesn’t have the answers but they can promise something different. It’s time to enter: CARNYLAND.

* Somewhere in America, we zoom in on Carnyland College. It’s time for Heat 101 with Allysin Kay. She talks about the many ways to get heat like showing up to the venue late, forgetting your gear and borrowing from others. You can get heat by hating what everyone loves but the geniune heat you get is backstage because you don’t understand social cues and packed four containers in catering before anyone else got through one.

* Kay is interrupted by Entice Zicky Dice, who says he left something in the ladies’ locker room. Kay says he didn’t, but he says he heard rumors that someone’s trying to bury him to the office. Kay says she doesn’t pay attention to rumors. Zicky asks for the “iggies” buy Kay doesn’t know of anything, so Zicky runs to catering before the veterans do. Kay says Zickie has already graduated.

* CARNYLAND BREAKING NEWS: Joe Galli says there’s major news that will affect everyone in Carnyland. Stu’s voice butts in and mocks Galli for being the big newsman. Galli points out that he’s an Emmy winner and says Wolf Blitzer even gave him a thumbs up once. Stu’s heard that story too many times and says “I’m afraid I’ve got some Breaking News!” The rumor is true and involves Billy Corgan, with the truth to be revealed by the end of the episode. He puts a clock on the screen to countdown, named “Little Ben.”

* We now return to regularly scheduled programming with James Storm concluding a story on why he’s enemy of the State of Vermont.

* A vignette from Royce Isaacs offers a business solution to the pandemic of hand sanitizer and offers May Valentine’s 100% pure hand sanitizer, which is as pure as their relationship.

* Tim Storm’s Carnyland lesson is next, with Storm being quickly interrupted by Kyle asking to go to the bathroom to no avail. He talks about Abraham Lincoln and whether he was a Master Strategist or a Carny. Marty asks if he’s heard about the rumor, and Storm dismisses class.

* We then get a bunch of people talking about the rumors; among them, Quarantine Billy says he’s heard Billy will release 9,000 outtakes from The Machinst sessions.

* Stu as Narrator says that being in Carnyland can be a mindtrip and some of them have PTSD from it, but they have their own clinical psychologist. That leads into Carnyland Therapy with Dr. Rose Hathaway talking with Sal Rinauro about what’s weighing on him. Sal asks if she knows Dr. Dre, but waves it off and says the rumor is weighing on him and he thinks it’s that he’s getting fired. Rose notes he’s not actually employed. Sal says that’s it exactly and says he ate all of Billy’s vegan Cheetos among other things such as claiming he’s the NWA treasurer. Rose says she can honestly say she’s never met anyone like him and he’s heard that before.

* WRESTLER DAD: Nick Aldis gives his son advice that the key to success in the industry is being ready for any opportunity and goes back to 2009 when he found out his usual tag partner was teaming with someone else, and that Sting had asked that he be his opponent. When things look like they’re aligning against you, it’s the ultimate opportunity to prove yourself. Nick then hears about the rumor and walks off.

* Back to Joe Galli and he has confirmed the announcement will be made by Billy at the end of the show, leading to Stu berating him more and extolling Little Ben.

* After a commercial for Royce and May’s Love Can Wait shirt and one for NWA Powerr season one on DVD, Jocephus promotes his Jocephus Sea BNB and Spiritual Development Center — which is just storage lockers. The ad includes questionable testimonials and everyting.

* Stu’s voice says that a theory of the rumor involves the mystical land of Mongrovia and we get a video of Mongrovia Unmasked looking at Mongrovia Geography such as the No Answer Sea (a tourist destination) and Mask Island, home to five oddly-named lakes. Mask Island is believed to be the homeland of karate (no it isn’t).

* Strictly Business features Royce talking about how Billy is disrespecting them and that he ignored her question about the rumor. Kamille recalls when they were barred from ringside while Nick was defending the belt. Thom talks about what kind of guy Billy is, and Nick says they all know what kind of a lunatic Billy is but they’re Strictly Business and they have to pull the wagon around here. They need answers and the clock is ticking, so they need to know by the end of the day what the rumor is.

* Galli pops back up and says it’s day 23 of the war between wrestling and comedy due to Tom Segura, and get a bit featuring dog groomer Pierre Le Pew who started a war with gardeners. He apologizes after the backlash from people like the Fabulous Mulch-ha and says he “f**king loves gardening.”

* We’re moments away from the big announcement, and Stu comes in to berate him and say farewell to Little Ben. And the big announcement from Billy is that Carnyland needs help. Carnyland is not closing or out of money, and he’s announcing an election to determine the first mayor of Carnyland. The candidates will be announced next week.

