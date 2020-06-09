NWA Carnyland Episode 3 Livestream Online

The citizen of NWA’s Carnyland need a mayor, and the latest episode kicks off the process. You can see the episode below, which starts at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM ET. It’s described as fo9llows:

The stars of the National Wrestling Alliance return with Carnyland 003 “A Mayor is You… Maybe?” On Episode 002 of Carnyland, William Patrick Corgan announced that a Mayoral Race would begin soon and today you get to meet the candidates. But there is a rumble of the future of ONE of the talents who steps forward. Who from the NWA Powerrr roster is going to run? Who might not? We won’t spoil it too soon but there might be someone who either has a crystal ball or a car that might go over 87 miles an hour.

Carnyland has been called a strange place by those who haven’t taken the time to visit, but the citizens of Carnyland have found a unique utopia where true political leaders don’t lie… they stretch the truth. This mayoral race in Carnyland will pit the best of the best.

Who do you feel will will the race? Who is your vote going towards. Remember that only citizens of Carnyland can vote in this election. You can become a citizen here – http://patreon.com/carnyland