NWA Carnyland Recap: Nick Aldis Tells Story About Carny Chris

– Eddie Kingston cuts a promo talking about how much they are missing the ring. He says they don’t do this for the money, they do it for legacy and how they will be remembered. Because of the pandemic, the NWA has the opportunity to come back better than ever. He guarantees they will be back, and that their names will live in eternity because their names will ring bells and they love this sport.

– Joe Galli says he’s just a citizen of Carnyland. He’s interrupted by the voice of Stu, who says he’s everywhere and nowhere because he’s the narrator of Carnyland. He can go wherever he wants in Carnyland. Joe wonders what he’s doing here if Stu is the narrator. Stu says that’s a great question and he will fix that right now. Joe disappears. Stu introduces the World Champion Nick Aldis.

– Aldis says that most people know him for the current era of NWA, but says he was also with NWA during a previous era. He tells a story about working a show in Bristol, TN, booked by a guy named Carny Chris. When he gets to the hotel, he realizes that his room isn’t paid for so he tells the front desk that a guy named Carny Chris is supposed to pay for his room and that he doesn’t want to put his card down for incidentals. They tell Aldis not to worry, that they’ll get in contact with Chris, and let Aldis check in without a credit card. Aldis works the show, stays the night in the hotel room, and leaves. The next day, the hotel owner calls him, yelling that Aldis didn’t pay for his room. Aldis tells him that a guy named Carny Chris said he will pay for the room. Aldis reveals that Chris never booked the room. Instead, he got to the last page in the process of booking the room, cropped out the confirm button so that it looked like the actual booking confirmation, and sent it to Aldis, figuring Aldis will put his card down for incidentals and the hotel will end up charging him for the room.

– It’s Cliche Promo 101 class. Allysin Kay goes over everything you need to do to successfully deliver a cliche promo. Next week’s class is Go Away Heat 101.

– Joe talks about how he doesn’t like that Stu can make him disappear. He introduces Eli Drake.

– Eli Drake cuts a promo talking about how his mouth has gotten in him trouble in the past for saying the wrong thing. He says his current job gives him his own show though. Here’s the Eli Drake Show. We see a weird montage of the Hollywood sign and the logo of the Eli Drake Show. He says if you think it’s the crappiest show ever, he’ll shit in your Cheerios.

– Next up is Tim Storm’s Carnyland History Lesson. Professor Storm talks about Benjamin Franklin. He goes over many of Franklin’s accomplishments in his life. Then says that this is Carnyland, so he’s going to reveal some of Franklin’s lesser known accomplishments, including writing papers titled “Fart Proudly,” “The Drinker’s Dictionary,” and “How To Pick A Mistress.” He talked about how Franklin may have had many illegitimate children and was a nudist and said the national bird of the United States should be the turkey. And he said it’s not a fact, but they found the bones of up to 15 people in his basement because he was letting his friend study the bones. Storm wonders if Franklin was the founder of Carnyland.

– TV personality and wrestling promoter David Marquez introduces the Carny Translator. He says if a promoter says the check is in the mail, what he really means is that he needs the $30 to put a downpayment on a replica championship belt. He gives some other translation examples as well.

– Next up is “In These Uncertain Times” with Jocephus. Jocephus talks about his book, “How To Be a Champion.”

– Nick Aldis talks about his new show, “What’s Causin’ Aldis?” It’ll be him and his friends talking about the product and discussing the authenticity that the NWA has.

– Joe hypes upcoming NWA videos. Stu interrupts and makes Joe disappear again.

– We see Aron Stevens’ Mongrovia Unmasked: Geography Pt. 1 documentary. He talks about the notable places of Mongrovia.

– Next up is Entice Zicky Dice with his first guest, Fiona. He says Fiona has the opportunity to entice Zicky Dice. He asks her dating questions.

– Joe says he isn’t sure how much he’s going to like living in Carnyland.

