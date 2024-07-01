NWA Announces Carson Drake Signed To Exclusive Contract

The NWA has announced another exclusive contract signing in Carson Drake. The company announced on Monday that Drake has been signed to an exclusive deal, as you can see below.

The promotion wrote:

“The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to announce @CarsonDrake00 has officially signed to be an EXCLUSIVE member of the NWA Roster.

We’ll be announcing even more over the next couple of weeks! Stay tuned!

PLUS! He’ll be on the NWA Live Stream tonight!

https://youtube.com/live/Y-fzgWzAvIg?feature=share”