NWA Crockett Cup Night Two Pre-Show Online

Night two of the NWA Crockett Cup takes place tonight, and the pre-show is online. You can check out the livestream below for the video, which is described as follows:

On June 3rd and 4th the historic NWA Crockett Cup tag team tournament returns to its roots live on FITE straight from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The tournament features 24 teams and will be in 2 nights.

The tournament features pro wrestling stars such as NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666), NWA World Womens Champion “The Brickhouse” Kamille! Thom Latimer, The Wrecking Crew combination of Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox, “The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis, NWA National Heavyweight Champion EC3, AAA stars Octagon Jr., Myzteziz, Toxin, & Arez, the official Crockett Cup Ambassador David Crockett, Thrillbilly, Silas Mason and many more!