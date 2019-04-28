wrestling / News

New NWA Crockett Cup Winners and Tag Team Champions Crowned Tonight

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Crockett Cup NWA

– PCO and Brody King captured the 2019 Crockett Cup and became the new NWA World tag team champions. The NWA tag titles have been vacant since September 2017. You can check out some clips and images from the match that were posted on Twitter below.

You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage from tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup event RIGHT HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Crockett Cup, NWA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading