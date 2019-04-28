wrestling / News
New NWA Crockett Cup Winners and Tag Team Champions Crowned Tonight
– PCO and Brody King captured the 2019 Crockett Cup and became the new NWA World tag team champions. The NWA tag titles have been vacant since September 2017. You can check out some clips and images from the match that were posted on Twitter below.
You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage from tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup event RIGHT HERE.
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/CsrmrDHD45
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
Two against one still isn't enough to stop @Brodyxking! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/viz8Mdra8c
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
.@PCOisNotHuman and @Brodyxking will not be denied! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/1dMM2WfuST
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
.@Brodyxking and @PCOisNotHuman pay their respects to Nikita and Magnum. Congrats #VillainEnterprises! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/lVyTRgluQc
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
PCO & BRODY ARE YOUR #CROCKETTCUP 2019 WINNERS AND @nwa WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!! pic.twitter.com/ayQsHTSbSj
— NWA (@nwa) April 28, 2019
