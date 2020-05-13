NWA Debuting New Series Carnyland Next Tuesday

The NWA is premiering a new series, NWA Carnyland, next Tuesday. As you can see below, the new series will debut during the 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT timeslot that Powerrr occupies. Tonight’s Super Powerrr was the season three finale of Powerrr.

Corgan noted at the end of the episode that the NWA is doing well and won’t be folding despite the fact that things are tough during the pandemic. He announced the new show and asked fans to trust them on this “crazy concept” which we will find out about next week.