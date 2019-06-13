– NWA released a profile video showcasing NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay.

– They also released a throwback match between Dustin Rhodes vs. Gino Hernandez that took place in Houston in the 1970s.

– ROH confirmed that Nick Aldis and Colt Cabana will take on The Briscoes at ROH Best in the World on June 28.

BRISCOES CLASH WITH ALDIS, CABANA IN GRUDGE TAG MATCH AT BEST IN THE WORLD IN BALTIMORE

After the Briscoes’ recent attack on NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis and NWA National Champion Colt Cabana, a grudge tag match has been signed for the Best in the World pay-per-view (streaming live for HonorClub) in Baltimore on June 28.

Jay and Mark Briscoe’s war on the NWA stems back to the Crockett Cup tag team tournament in April. They were livid about getting disqualified in an NWA-sanctioned match at the event. Moreover, the 10-time former ROH World Tag Team Champions felt disrespected by the promotion for having to win a qualifying match to gain entry into the tournament.

The Briscoes took out their anger on Cabana in an incident that aired on the most recent episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.” After a match between Cabana and James Storm, the Briscoes jumped Cabana and beat him down. Aldis, who was sitting in on commentary during the match, hit the ring to help Cabana, but he was overpowered by the Briscoes, who left both of the NWA titleholders lying.

Now that the Briscoes have made it personal, Aldis and Cabana are putting their title obligations on hold for a night as they look to avenge the beating they suffered and defend the honor of the NWA.

What lengths will the Briscoes go to at Best in the World to make an example of Aldis and Cabana? Can Aldis and Cabana, who have had their own issues with one another, unite for a common cause and match the Briscoes’ intensity?