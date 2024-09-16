NWA News: EC3 Dealing With Injury, Preview For Tomorrow’s Powerrr

– EC3 is reportedly dealing with an injury at the time being. PWInsider reports that the former NWA World Champion is dealing with an ankle injury.

– The lineup for tomorrow’s episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW app is as follows:

* NWA Krossfire Championship Match: Juventud Guerrera vs. Zyon

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: The King Bees vs. Ruthie Jay & La Rosa Negra

* NWA Exodus Pro Midwest Championship Match: Pretty Boy Smooth vs. Mims

* NWA Joe Cazana Promotions Southeastern Tag Championship Match: The Stew Crew def. The Fixers