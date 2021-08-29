NWA Empowerrr Results: Chelsea Green vs. Kamille Set For NWA 73

NWA’s first ever all-women’s PPV event, Empowerrr, has concluded and the women’s title match is set for NWA 73 tomorrow night. Chelsea Green won the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet and will face Kamille on the show, after the NWA Women’s Champion defeated Leyla Hirsch. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Christi Jaynes defeated Skye Blue (Pre-Show Match)

* Diamante (AEW) defeated Kylie Rae (NWA) & Chik Tormenta (AAA)

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) defeated Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle & Sahara 7)

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Red Velvet & KiLynn King defeated The Freebabes (Miranda Gordy & Jazzy Yang)

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) defeated Melina

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) defeated KiLynn King & Red Velvet

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille (c) defeated Layla Hirsch

* NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet Match: Chelsea Green defeated Bianca Carelli, Debbie Malenko, Lady Frost, Jamie Senegal, Jennacide, Kiera Hogan, Masha Slamovich, Thunder Kitty, & Tootie Lynn