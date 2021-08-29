wrestling / News
NWA Empowerrr Results: Chelsea Green vs. Kamille Set For NWA 73
NWA’s first ever all-women’s PPV event, Empowerrr, has concluded and the women’s title match is set for NWA 73 tomorrow night. Chelsea Green won the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet and will face Kamille on the show, after the NWA Women’s Champion defeated Leyla Hirsch. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Christi Jaynes defeated Skye Blue (Pre-Show Match)
* Diamante (AEW) defeated Kylie Rae (NWA) & Chik Tormenta (AAA)
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) defeated Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle & Sahara 7)
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Red Velvet & KiLynn King defeated The Freebabes (Miranda Gordy & Jazzy Yang)
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) defeated Melina
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) defeated KiLynn King & Red Velvet
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille (c) defeated Layla Hirsch
* NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet Match: Chelsea Green defeated Bianca Carelli, Debbie Malenko, Lady Frost, Jamie Senegal, Jennacide, Kiera Hogan, Masha Slamovich, Thunder Kitty, & Tootie Lynn
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Thank you @MickieJames
Thank you @Phenom_Jazz
Thank you @gailkimITSME
Thank you @Madusa_rocks
Thank you @nwa #NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/snmBN2k82a
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
Congratulations @MickieJames #NWAEmpowerrr pic.twitter.com/GbMzjn0yM7
— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) August 29, 2021
.@DiamanteLAX coming in hot! #NWAEmpowerrr pic.twitter.com/9xEA1sf2KF
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) August 29, 2021
Mission accomplished ☑️ https://t.co/T4OS0cGoil
— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) August 29, 2021
OMG! AWESOME KONG!!!! @nwa #EMPowerrr pic.twitter.com/aPuJuhlTY2
— MrAWESOME (@MrAWESOME2477) August 29, 2021
Awesome Kong announces she is done with pro wrestling and wanted to go out with Gail Kim.❤#NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/lKMbboQqFf
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
That was lethal! @DeonnaPurrazzo #NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/7dt1n7V2US
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
Long may she reign. #EMPOWERRR @DeonnaPurrazzo @nwa pic.twitter.com/vYD86Twmmi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2021
And New @NWA Women's World Tag Team Champions for the first time since Wendi Richter and Joyce Gable in 1983 @Sienna and @MartiBelle #TheHex crowned by @Madusa_rocks #NWAEmpowerrr pic.twitter.com/RhYdF3gJA3
— R.A. Davis (@DeadAheadRA) August 29, 2021
Yoooo!!! That was incredible!!😱@LegitLeyla #NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/e8REwxDGE3
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
Kamille dominating.#NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/iZ2Ec3zGvk
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
.@LegitLeyla looking to take Kamille off her feet.#NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/qRPQc3gn3B
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
AMAZING!! 🤯 @RealLadyFrost #NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/iBzHR9Frjw
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
.@mashaslamovich counters the Unprettyher!😮#NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/dpvQyxgNXt
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
Congratulations @ImChelseaGreen!🏆#NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/qSwdOwfDnC
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2021
Congrats @ImChelseaGreen! #NWAEmpowerrr pic.twitter.com/WD6wbwLgYE
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 29, 2021