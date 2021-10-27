wrestling / News

NWA Empowerrr Results: Mickie James Defeats Kiera Hogan

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Empowerrr

A new episode of NWA Empowerrr aired on FITE last night with Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James defeating AEW’s Kiera Hogan in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Cyon cuts a promo challenging Tyrus for the NWA TV Title.
* NWA Women’s Title Number One Contender’s Match: Melina def. Chelsea Green and Kylie Rae

* Kamille def. Tootie Lynn

* Lady Frost def. Skye Blue
* JR Kratos puts over The Hex. The End interrupted him.
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. Jennacide & Paola Blaze

* Melina cut a promo
* Mickie James def. Kiera Hogan

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Empowerrr, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading