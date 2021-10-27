wrestling / News
NWA Empowerrr Results: Mickie James Defeats Kiera Hogan
A new episode of NWA Empowerrr aired on FITE last night with Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James defeating AEW’s Kiera Hogan in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Cyon cuts a promo challenging Tyrus for the NWA TV Title.
* NWA Women’s Title Number One Contender’s Match: Melina def. Chelsea Green and Kylie Rae
We open this special #EMPOWERRR episode of #NWAPowerrr with a bang as @IamKylieRae, @ImChelseaGreen, and @RealMelina square off with #1 World Title Contendership on the line!!!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/cNKQoubuT4
— NWA (@nwa) October 26, 2021
* Kamille def. Tootie Lynn
It may be a long shot, but if @TheTootieLynn is able to shock the world and take down Kamille, she will receive a shot at the Burke!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/4CWKf7pPTq
— NWA (@nwa) October 26, 2021
* Lady Frost def. Skye Blue
* JR Kratos puts over The Hex. The End interrupted him.
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. Jennacide & Paola Blaze
The team of @JENNACIDE000 and @paolamayfield have earned a shot at the women's tag team titles…but beating @Sienna and @MartiBelle is far easier said than done!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/n6uhJBhQuh
— NWA (@nwa) October 26, 2021
* Melina cut a promo
* Mickie James def. Kiera Hogan
In the match of her life, @HoganKnowsBest comes face to face with her mentor and idol, @MickieJames!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/Sdg1vg12Lf
— NWA (@nwa) October 26, 2021