NWA Empowerrr Results: Mickie James Defeats Kiera Hogan

A new episode of NWA Empowerrr aired on FITE last night with Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James defeating AEW’s Kiera Hogan in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Cyon cuts a promo challenging Tyrus for the NWA TV Title.

* NWA Women’s Title Number One Contender’s Match: Melina def. Chelsea Green and Kylie Rae

* Kamille def. Tootie Lynn

It may be a long shot, but if @TheTootieLynn is able to shock the world and take down Kamille, she will receive a shot at the Burke! Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/4CWKf7pPTq — NWA (@nwa) October 26, 2021

* Lady Frost def. Skye Blue

* JR Kratos puts over The Hex. The End interrupted him.

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. Jennacide & Paola Blaze

* Melina cut a promo

* Mickie James def. Kiera Hogan