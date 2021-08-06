NWA ExtraPowerrr Episode Results: New TV Champion Crowned, More

The NWA released its ExtraPowerr episode on Friday afternoon, and the full results are online including the crowning of a new TV Champion. You can see the results below, along with the livestream:

* Nick Aldis defeated Odinson.

* Tim Storm defeated Jordan Clearwater.

* May Valentine interviews Kamille and Thom Latimer (with their dog Yuki) and asked Kamille about her title win. She says she’s feeling very proud and happy and likes keeping it around her waist. Asked about his falling short to his attempt win the Tag Team Championships, Latimer rants about the finish and Kratos is a “bad person” for his low blow on Crimson. He said that the champs were not real champions and acknowledges that they did the smart thing to retain, noting that it happened on his watch and he doesn’t like it. They are asked about their wedding plans and Kamille says they haven’t finished the list but she has her dress picked out and it’s white. They said that Thunder Rosa, Kratos and Aron Stevens won’t be coming and said it will be very exclusive. They do say that Billy Corgan is very much invited and will have his own special chair. They talked about the conspiracy theory Billy has against them, with Latimer saying it’s obvious and “typical Billy” who is scared he’s going to lose his promotion to them. They take offense to May saying Billy gave Kamille a big opportunity in the women’s title match.

* Tyrus defeated Da Pope to win the NWA Television Championship.