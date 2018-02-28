Various News: NWA Files New Trademark For ‘Dumont Network’’, Ruby Riott Wants to Ruin Charlotte’s Perfect Little Life, Miz & Asuka Comment on MMC Win

According to PWinsider.com, Billy Corgan’s Lightning One, Inc. company (which is the production company attached to the National Wrestling Alliance) applied to trademark ‘The Dumont Network’ for wrestling purposes. The Dumont Network was the name of the first television network that broadcast professional wrestling, operating from 1946 through 1956, a rival at the time to CBS and ABC. Last month, they had applied to trademark ‘The Dupont Network,” but that appears to have been an error.

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Smackdown, where Ruby Riott reveals that she wants to bring Flair’s “perfect little life” to the ground…

– Here are Miz & Asuka commenting on thier victory on last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge.