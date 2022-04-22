Former NWA Florida, Funkin’ Conservatory Wrestler Adam Windsor Passes Away

Adam Windsor, a Funkin’ Conservatory graduate who had a short run at the top of NWA Florida in 2000, has passed away. Slam Wrestling reports that Windsor, known as the “Royal Stud,” died of heart issues on Thursday morning. He was 41 years old.

Windsor, born Adam Bryniarski in Coventry, England, got into wrestling when his judo future was cut short after a knee injury in 1996 at the age of 15. He studied judo at the gym of Neil Adams, the brother of “Gentleman” Chris Adams. He would later marry Adams’ oldest daughter Jade.

Windsor said in an interview with Wrestling Epicenter that Jade had told Steve Austin (who adopted Jade during his marriage to Jeannie Clark) about him, and Austin mentioned him to some people in WWE, which eventually brought him to the attention of Dory Funk Jr. Windsor trained at the Funkin’ Conservatory and took on his ring name at that time, working through Funk’s BANG! promotion. Very early on he won the NWA Florida Heavyweight champion as well as the NWA North Florida Heavyweight Champion, and teamed with Neil Faith as the European Union. He also ended up working three house show matches for WWE in 2001.

Funk and Winsdor had an apparent falling out in 2005 and he left the Funkin’ Dojo. He worked for WXW in 2010 for a short run as well as Vintage Wrestling Hurricane Havoc in 2011. His last known matches were in 2014 in England. Outside the ring, he was involved in health and fitness work and was reportedly the president of Compass Health & Fitness.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Bryniarski.