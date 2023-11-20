NWA Reportedly Announcing Florida PPV For January

The NWA is set to announce a PPV in Florida for January, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that the company will be announcing a PPV for somewhere in the Sunshine State on January 13th. The market isn’t yet known, though there’s been word that Fort Lauderdale is likely to be the top choice.

According to the site, sources in the NWA have said that their TV taping this past weekend drew in the range of 1,000 attendees which the company was very pleased with. Results from the taping have yet to make their way online.