NWA Going On Tour With Smashing Pumpkins This Summer
The NWA is going on the road this summer in conjunction with the Smashing Pumpkins’ tour. NWA commentator Joe Galli announced on Tuesday that the Billy Corgan-owned promotion will be joining his band when it tours the US and Canada this summer. Galli wrote:
I’m happy to announce the @NWA is going on tour with the @SmashingPumpkin in the US and Canada this summer.
More details to come!
The Smashing Pumpkins: The World Is A Vampire Tour! Pre-sale starts today at 12 pm local time.
https://smashingpumpkins.pscrpt.io/5ielFV”
The company presents its next PPV, NWA 312, next month in Chicago.
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) March 28, 2023
