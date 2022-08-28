NWA Hard Times 2022 Announced

The NWA’s next PPV is Hard Times in November. The company announced at last night’s night one of NWA 74 that Hard Times 2022 will take place in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th:

NWA hits New Orleans, Louisiana (or Chalmette) on November 12 for Hard Times. They are also partnered with WildKat Sports for this upcoming show. pic.twitter.com/cTlcjHi0oS — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) August 28, 2022