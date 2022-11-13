NWA Hard Times 3 Pre-Show Now Available Online

The pre-show for NWA Hard Times 3 is now available online, featuring several matches before the main show. It includes the following lineup:

* #1 Contender to NWA TV Championship: Anthony Andrews vs. Mims

* Wildkat Wrestling Tag Team Championship: J Spade & Bu Ku Dao (c) vs. Sal the Pal & Gaagz the Gymp

* Hardcore War: Mercurio, “Magic” Jake Dumas, and Jax Dane (with Christi Jaynes and Chris Silvio, Esq.) vs. Anthony Mayweather, JTG, and The Pope

* NWA World Television Championship: Jordan Clearwater vs. AJ Cazana