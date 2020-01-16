NWA: Hard Times Available For Pre-Order on FITE, Offering Giveaway Contest

– NWA: Hard Times will air on FITE TV later this month, and it’s available for pre-order on the PPV service. FITE sent out a media alert for the show, which takes place from Atlanta and airs on January 24th at 7 PM ET. You can pre-order it here.

NWA and FITE are also holding a giveaway contest that is currently ongoing, with a chance to win official NWA merchandise and free PPVs from FITE. You can find more about that and enter here.

The show is $19.99 on FITE and is described as follows: