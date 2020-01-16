wrestling / News
NWA: Hard Times Available For Pre-Order on FITE, Offering Giveaway Contest
– NWA: Hard Times will air on FITE TV later this month, and it’s available for pre-order on the PPV service. FITE sent out a media alert for the show, which takes place from Atlanta and airs on January 24th at 7 PM ET. You can pre-order it here.
NWA and FITE are also holding a giveaway contest that is currently ongoing, with a chance to win official NWA merchandise and free PPVs from FITE. You can find more about that and enter here.
The show is $19.99 on FITE and is described as follows:
The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), owned by Billy Corgan will offer this exciting PPV event featuring Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis
Just like NWA’s last PPV event, Into the Fire, the venue seats for this live event are SOLD OUT – but you can watch it at home with FITE!
FITE offers live HD PPV events all to mobile, online, OTT and IT-connected devices, with a DVR, live chat, event reminder, countdown clock and this show includes unlimited replays!
