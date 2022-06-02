NWA Issues A Statement On Matt Cardona’s Recent Injury

As previously reported, Matt Cardona recently suffered a bicep tear and will need to have surgery next week to repair it. He is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and was scheduled to defend against Nick Aldis at Alwayz Ready on June 11. So far, the NWA has not revealed what will happen with the title. However the company did issue a statement today.

Recently the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona was injured at the GCW Downward Spiral event in Las Vegas, NV on May 28.

This calls into question whether or not Cardona will be able to defend his championship at his signature pay-per-view Alwayz Ready on June 11 in Knoxville, TN.

“I don’t care if I have to drive, walk or crawl. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but the Champ will be there,” Cardona said on the 6/1 broadcast of Busted Open Radio.

Stay tuned to the NWA social media platforms for updates on the main event of Alwayz Ready.