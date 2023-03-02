NWA Says Jazz Is a ‘Big Part’ Of the Company Behind the Scenes

Jazz’s in-ring days are behind her, but the NWA has credited her as a major part of their operations behind the scenes. In response to a tweet from a fan earlier today, the NWA took to Twitter to praise the former NWA Women’s Champion for her work with the company and specifically regarding the women’s division.

The promotion wrote:

“Oh yes! @Phenom_Jazz is a BIG part of the behind the scenes of NWA. One of the many reasons our women’s division is as tough as they come.”

Jazz retired from the ring in 2021 and has since been working with talent behind the scenes as a coach, agent and producer.