wrestling / News
NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA PowerrrTrip 2
April 7, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has announced a Junior Heavyweight Championship match for PowerrrTrip 2. The company announced on Thursday that Homicide will defend his title against Colby Corino at the April 30th show, as you can see below.
The match is the first announced for the show and marks Homicide’s third defense of the title since he won it at the Crockett Cup in late March.
Just announced for PowerrrTrip 2 on April 30th!! The new NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide, faces what might be his toughest opponent yet in 'The Last Bastion' @ColbyCorino.
🎟 Tickets are on sale now!
➡️ https://t.co/OWZpWNWxDR
🔥 The NWA. Wrestling as it’s meant to be. pic.twitter.com/e8fie4LAZE
— NWA (@nwa) April 7, 2022