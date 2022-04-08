wrestling / News

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA PowerrrTrip 2

April 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA PowerrrTrip 2 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced a Junior Heavyweight Championship match for PowerrrTrip 2. The company announced on Thursday that Homicide will defend his title against Colby Corino at the April 30th show, as you can see below.

The match is the first announced for the show and marks Homicide’s third defense of the title since he won it at the Crockett Cup in late March.

