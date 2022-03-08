wrestling / News
NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match Announced For Crockett Cup
The NWA has announced a new match for the NWA Crockett Cup, which is scheduled for March 19 and March 20. The company took to Twitter to reveal that a four-way match between Austin Aries, Colby Corino, Darius Lockhart, and Homicide for the vacant NWA Junior Heavyweight title will take place on night two.
You can view the announcement from the NWA below.
📖 History will be made! Tickets are now on sale [https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL] to witness a NEW NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion being crowned at #CrockettCup!
❓Who will it be?
👇Drop your prediction below!
🎟 https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL
📺 https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/W268XsR2TS
— NWA (@nwa) March 8, 2022
