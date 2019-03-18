NWA Legend Roger Kirby Passes Away at Seventy-Nine

– Another legend of the territory era is gone, as Roger Kirby passed away on Monday. The Cauliflower Alley Club Facebook account announced that Kirby’s wife informed them that he passed away at the age of seventy-nine. The post noted that Kirby had fallen and broken his hip three weeks ago and in the hospital, they discovered he had stage four pancreatic cancer. He ended up contracting pneumonia and passed.

Kirby, real name Willis Kirby, is best known for his work in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he held the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship from May to September of 1971. Kirby was a Golden Gloves boxer before entering professional wrestling, having been trained by Dick the Bruiser and the Sheik. He initially worked as as Wild Bill and competed in several territories including Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Minnesota and Kanasas City. His held several titles in the various NWA territories including five reigns as NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship.

Kirby also briefly worked in the WWF in 1986, but ended up retiring soon after.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Kirby.