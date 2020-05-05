NWA’s Latest Livestream Episode Online: Nick Aldis vs. Colt Cabana in China

The NWA has released the livestream for their latest episode, which tells the story of Nick Aldis vs. Colt Cabana in China in 2018. You can see the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. It’s described as follows:

As Nick Aldis closes in on history of holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, we look at a historic and monumental match from April 2018 vs. Colt Cabana. This match was the first time ever that the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship was EVER defended in China.

We’re proud to present the full journey of Colt Cabana vs. Nick Aldis including the initial challenge that happened after Nick Aldis defeated James Ellsworth in a challenge match. We’ll learn more about Colt Cabana’s journey to a potential third NWA Worlds Championship. Cabana speaks honestly about what the first two reigns were like and how he never thought he’d get a second chance.

Also from the #TenPoundsOfGold story, you’ll see the journey of both men to China from landing in Shanghai to their journey to Wenzhou for this historic match. This is an unparalleled look into the life of The NWA Worlds Champion and his challenger. Plus you’ll see the full match that happened in front of over two thousand fans.

Also in this video, you’ll be the first to find out when the very special #NWAPowerrr episode entitled Super Powerrr will air!