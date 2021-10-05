wrestling / News
NWA Lucha Scramble & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
NWA has announced several matches for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV:
* NWA Lucha Scramble: La Rebellion vs. The Illbegotten vs. Marshe Rockett & Slice Boogie
* Nick Aldis & Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis
* Kylie Rae vs. Lady Frost
* James Storm vs. Judais
* Mims, Sal Rinauro, Hawx Aerie speak
* Aron Stevens & Kratos speak
* Kamille responds to Melina
⏩The Saga Continues
🚨Tomorrow #NWAPowerr is ALL NEW on #FITE
Intrigue
Suspense
Surprises
Drama@nwa has it all, and you can see it exclusively on #FITE
[ TOMORROW | 6:05pm ET | https://t.co/IpmOiQ5EI8 ] pic.twitter.com/IroYHSD2gE
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 4, 2021
