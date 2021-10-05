wrestling / News

NWA Lucha Scramble & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr

NWA has announced several matches for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV:

* NWA Lucha Scramble: La Rebellion vs. The Illbegotten vs. Marshe Rockett & Slice Boogie
* Nick Aldis & Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis
* Kylie Rae vs. Lady Frost
* James Storm vs. Judais
* Mims, Sal Rinauro, Hawx Aerie speak
* Aron Stevens & Kratos speak
* Kamille responds to Melina

