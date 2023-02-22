NWA National Heavyweight Championship Set For NWA 312

EC3 will get a shot at the NWA National Heavyweight Championship at the next NWA PPV. On this week’s NWA Powerrr, EC3 laid out the challenge to Cyon for the Championship at NWA 312, which takes place on April 7th from Chicago.

The match is the first announced for the PPV, which will be the first for the company after NWA Nuff Said earlier this month.