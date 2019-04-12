NWA New Year’s Clash Debuts Tonight On Fite TV

– NWA New Year’s Clash, which took place on Jan. 5 is set to air tonight on Fite TV. Fans can watch the event for $9.99.

Here’s a look at the card:

* Maxx Stardom (w/ Salina de la Renta) vs Jeremiah Plunkett Singles match

* Caleb Konley and Jay Bradley vs The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) (w/ Road Warrior Animal): Tag team match, 2019 Crockett Cup qualifying match

* Samuel Shaw (c) vs Crazzy Steve:Singles match for the Tried-N-True Championship

* Jazz (c) vs Allie: Singles match for the NWA Women’s Championship

* David Arquette and Tim Storm vs The Kingdom of Jocephus (Jocephus and the Spiritual Advisor): David Arquette’s hair vs.Jocephus’ hair tag team match

* Willie Mack (c) vs Matt Cross: Singles match for the NWA National Championship

* Nick Aldis (c) (w/ Kamille) vs James Storm: Singles match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

You can find out more information and order the event by clicking here.